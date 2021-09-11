More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Backup engines: Potts, Irving carry the load for Gophers in 31-26 victory over Miami (Ohio)
Sophomore running back Trey Potts rushed 34 times for 178 yards and two touchdowns while Mar'Keise "Bucky'' Irving had a long kickoff return to rescue the heavily-favored Gophers.
Bidens lay wreath to honor 9/11 victims
The president and his wife shared a moment of silence on Saturday at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Evening forecast: Low of 58 and partly cloudy with a cooler Sunday ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Local
Minneapolis elections highlight divide between progressive, moderate Democrats
Fractures in party show as Mpls. votes on key issues.
Gophers
Autman-Bell sits again, while Wright, Jackson step up for Gophers
Coach P.J. Fleck is hopeful he'll have a healthy receiving corps for next week's game at Colorado.