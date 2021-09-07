More from Star Tribune
Biden warns climate change is a 'code red' threat
The president declared climate change "everybody's crisis" on Tuesday after touring neighborhoods severely damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Ida
Evening forecast: Low of 58; clear and winds drop of
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Twins
Dad power: Rooker's home run helps Twins shut out Cleveland 3-0
Father-to-be Brent Rooker's seventh-inning home run put a exclamation point on the Twins' victory Tuesday night.
Sports
Canterbury Park: Entries, picks, results and more
Picks from Star Tribune handicapper Jay Lietzau and everything you need for a day at the races.
Gophers
'Here's the explanation. I'm sorry.': Gophers hear back from Big Ten on targeting
On his weekly radio show, coach P.J. Fleck said the conference office considered the hit by an Ohio State player on receiver Michael Brown-Stephens to be targeting.