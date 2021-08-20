More from Star Tribune
Business
Biden backs end to wolf protections but hunting worries grow
President Joe Biden's administration is sticking by the decision under former President Donald Trump to lift protections for gray wolves across most of the U.S. But a top federal wildlife official on Friday told The Associated Press there is growing concern over aggressive wolf hunting seasons adopted for the predators in the western Great Lakes and northern Rocky Mountains.
Biden vows to bring Americans in Afghanistan home
Evening forecast: Low of 68; cloudy and humid with storms. some possible severe
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Politics
Duluth
New evacuations triggered as Greenwood Fire grows
An expected storm Friday night could bring lightning, but also much-needed rain.