President-elect Joe Biden will use the Defense Production Act to expand the production of the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccination supplies as part of a plan to deliver on his pledge to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days.

President-elect Joe Biden will use the Defense Production Act to expand the production of the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccination supplies as part of a plan to deliver on his pledge to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days.