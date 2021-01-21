More from Star Tribune
Biden unveils COVID strategy: 'Help is on the way'
President Joe Biden is putting into play his national COVID-19 strategy.
Evening forecast: Low of 1, with cold sticking around
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Vikings
Vikings' Gary Kubiak announces his retirement
Offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak had been expected to step down after two years with the Vikings.
Sports
With no fans, how will Wild have home-ice advantage?
The team is changing its game operations to be geared more toward the players.
Local
Judge rejects plea to return horses to Sleepy Eye trainer
He ruled against the trainer accused of mistreatment.