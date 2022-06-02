More from Star Tribune
Traffic
Twin Cities area road closures this weekend include I-35W in Mpls.
Motorists also will find closures on Cedar Avenue in the south metro, I-494 in Woodbury and Hwy. 55 in Mendota Heights.
Local
Ulrich guilty in Buffalo, Minn., clinic attack
A Wright County jury deliberated for six hours after he admitted shooting five people at Buffalo Allina Health Clinic last year.
Biden: 'Turn your outrage' over shootings to votes
The president delivered an impassioned address to the nation imploring Congress to take action against gun violence after mass shootings.
Outdoors
Anderson: Once again, legislators' actions prove lottery-fund system is broken
Republicans undermined the resources council's role when they inserted 12 projects into final legislation.
Coronavirus
Minnesota offers more free at-home COVID-19 tests
Popular at-home option limits public health surveillance of viral spread but gives people instant COVID-19 test results.