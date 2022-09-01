More from Star Tribune
High Schools
Stillwater rallies behind quarterback Max Shikenjanski for a victory over Centennial
The QB's fourth touchdown pass got the Ponies close, and his run for the two-point conversion made it a victory.
Gophers
Live: Gophers take 24-0 lead on New Mexico State into halftime. Follow the play-by-play
The Gophers are heavy favorites vs. Jerry Kill's Aggies, who have already lost their opener. Tap here for play-by-play and in-game statistics
Politics
In prime-time speech, Biden sounds newly strong alarm vs. Trumpism
President Joe Biden aims to reframe the November elections as part of an unceasing battle for the "soul of the nation."
Biden: Trump, MAGA allies threaten democracy
He sounded an alarm about his predecessor, Donald Trump, and "MAGA Republican" adherents, labeling them an extremist threat to the nation and its future.
Gophers open against New Mexico State
The Minnesota Gophers began their football season at home agains the New Mexico State Aggies on Thursday, September 1, 2022.