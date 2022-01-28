More from Star Tribune
Wild
Gaudreau's goal gives Wild 3-2 victory in the Big Apple
Friday's comeback by the Wild came on the heels of an emotional pregame ceremony that included speeches, special guests and the retiring of Henrik Lundqvist's No. 30 at Madison Square Garden.
Wild
Recent tear puts Wild's Fiala on a pace for a 20-goal season
After hitting a lot of pipes early with his shots, Kevin Fiala has seven goals and four assists in his past nine games.
New London-Spicer coach Mike Dreier hits a grand milestone
A victory Friday made him the first girls' coach in Minnesota to reach 1,000 victories and the second overall.
Minneapolis
Frey, Osman met with Minn. education officials after it halted payments to Feeding Our Future
Nonprofit is being investigated for fraud; Minneapolis mayor, council member said meeting was about food programs in general.
Biden touts infrastructure bill amid bridge collapse
Biden has called frequently for more money and action to shore up and improve the nation's crumbling roads and bridges.