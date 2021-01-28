More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers women's basketball hangs on to top Purdue 77-72 for third consecutive victory
Sara Scalia connected on six three-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points to lead the Gophers, who continue to be on the rise.
Local
Rochester superintendent faces new accusations of plagiarism
Michael Muñoz is under scrutiny over past communications.
Twins
Souhan: Falvey values flexibility in players, contracts in reshaping Twins
In these unpredictable times, Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey is always looking for the pieces to an ever-changing puzzle.
Music
89.3 the Current's Jade Tittle adds music director duties to her playlist
The midday on-air host at Minnesota Public Radio's alternative music station will now more heavily shape its programming.
Randball
Forget Flynn vs. Curry, the Wolves have three new Golden State problems
The fallout from last year's mega-trade and draft will follow these teams for years. Early returns favor the Warriors.