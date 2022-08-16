More from Star Tribune
West Metro
Westbound lanes of Crosstown closed between Edina and Richfield following bridge collision
The stretch of highway could be closed for several days.
Twins
Twins Hall honoree Tovar packed toughness, grit into lean frame
Cesar Tovar, a versatile defender, led the American League with 36 doubles and 13 triples in 1970, and with 204 hits in 1971.
Business
Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation
President Joe Biden signed Democrats' landmark climate change and health care bill into law on Tuesday, delivering what he has called the "final piece" of his pared-down domestic agenda, as he aims to boost his party's standing with voters less than three months before the midterm elections.
Twins
Reusse: The search for the lost tapes of Tovar's grand Sunday
Cesar Tovar was only the second player in MLB history to play all nine positions in one game when he did it for the Twins in 1968. The radio broadcast of that legendary game seemed lost forever, until ...
In a triumphant signing event at the White House, Biden pointed to the law as proof that democracy — no matter how long or messy the process — can still deliver for voters in America.