Biden signs executive order on abortion access
He condemned the "extreme" Supreme Court that ended the right to abortion and made an impassioned plea for Americans to vote in November.
Twins
Sonny Gray faces Jon Gray as Twins, Rangers start three-game series in Texas
Luis Arraez, Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton are at the top of the Twins batting order, with Alex Kirilloff the DH.
Local
Man sentenced to 17-plus years for violent armed robberies of gas stations, motel in Twin Cities
The crimes were all committed within the first half of February 2020.
East Metro
Mom remembers 3 daughters, a decade after brutal murders
Jessica Peterson has found purpose in keeping alive the memories of her three girls: Amara, 11, Sophie, 8, and Cecilia, just 5, killed by their father 10 years ago Sunday She stays close by talking about them often and visiting the playground built in their memory near her house. This summer, she will release a book about their lives.
Politics
Walz, Craig highlight public safety efforts; GOP condemns rising crime
The Democratic leaders emphasized public safety spending Friday, but said more is needed.