More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Wolves
With Edwards injured, KAT takes over as Wolves claw back for OT victory over Charlotte
Anthony Edwards left Tuesday's game with an ankle injury, and Karl-Anthony Towns (39 points, 15 rebounds) led the Timberwolves to a gigantic comeback at Target Center.
Gophers
Second-half splash sends Ohio State to blowout over Gophers
Ahead by two at halftime, the Gophers were outscored by the Buckeyes 47-20 in the second half to begin a two-game road stretch.
Biden says Russian invasion 'distinctly possible'
President Joe Biden says the United States is willing to give "diplomacy every chance to succeed' in the Russia Ukraine crisis.
Evening forecast: Low of 25, with increasing clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Olympics
What to watch today (and what's coming up) at the Beijing Olympics
An hour-by-hour look at the highlights of what's on TV and being streamed on the web as the Tokyo Games come to an end.