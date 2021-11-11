More from Star Tribune
Class 6A football state tournament quarterfinals: Maple Grove Vs. Woodbury
Class 6A football state tournament quarterfinals, Maple Grove verses Woodbury on Nov. 10, 2021, in Eden Prairie, Minn.
High Schools
Follow live: 2021 volleyball state tournament underway at Xcel Center
Check back here for updates throughout the day, including game results, links to livestreams of games and all of our prep volleyball coverage.
Local
Protest outside Prior Lake High attracts hundreds outraged by racist video
Officials released students from class early.
Defense rests its case at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial
The judge indicated closing arguments could be held Monday.
Biden salutes veterans as the 'spine of America'
He marked his first Veterans Day as president in a wreath-laying ceremony followed by at Arlington National Cemetery.