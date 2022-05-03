More from Star Tribune
Photos outside the Supreme Court, May 3
The court building became ground zero in the abortion debate after Monday's leaked draft ruling.
Twins
Twins' Sano to have surgery on torn meniscus in left knee
Miguel Sano injured the knee during a celebration after a walkoff victory against Detroit, and last played Saturday in Tampa. No timetable for return was given.
Biden: 'Radical' draft ruling threatens 'range of rights'
President Joe Biden blasted the "radical" draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court may be be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.
World
Russia storms Mariupol plant as some evacuees reach safety
Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill containing the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as scores of civilians evacuated from the bombed-out plant over the weekend reached relative safety and recounted days and nights filled with dread from constant shelling.
Twins
Jeffers' three-run homer powers Twins past Orioles
Jose Miranda added an RBI double, his first major league hit in his second big-league game.