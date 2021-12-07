More from Star Tribune
Wild tops Edmonton for season-high seventh straight win
Marcus Foligno recorded his second game-winning goal of the season, Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and assist, and Jonas Brodin and Mats Zuccarello helped out on two goals apiece.
Reusse: New Hall of Famer Minoso was Cuban star, American showman
Minnie Minoso will go into the Cooperstown shrine next summer with Tony Oliva, Jim Kaat and Gil Hodges from the Golden Baseball Era.
Tuesday's Wild-Edmonton game recap
Kirill Kaprizov to extend his point streak to six games.
Trail cam captures 'fat' bear in northern Minnesota — and the imagination of viewers
Voyageurs Wolf Project team shares clip of well-fed passerby that could go 700 pounds.
Biden, Putin meet in video call amid Ukraine crisis
Biden sought to put Moscow on notice that Russia will face economy-jarring sanctions if it invades neighboring Ukraine.