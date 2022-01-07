More from Star Tribune
Biden pledges aid for Colorado fire victims
The president and first lady comforted those grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses destroyed by a rare wind-whipped, winter fire after touring damage in Louisville.
Life sentences for 3 in Ahmaud Arbery's murder
The judge denied any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of Ahmaud Arbery.
Local
Teens punch and Mace woman in attempted Edina carjacking attempt
Police believe the suspect vehicle was stolen in Minneapolis just two days ago in a different carjacking.
Wolves
Timberwolves erupt for efficient 135-105 victory over Oklahoma City
The big three of Anthony Edwards, D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns took turns as the Wolves shot 56% and won their third straight game.
Local
Baby taken from mother in stolen car found safe
An Amber Alert was issued after the 1-year-old was taken near Bloomington Avenue and East Lake Street.