Sports
Live at 1 p.m.: Follow today's Twins-Royals play-by-play here
The Twins close out their seven-game road trip this afternoon in Kansas City. Tap here for play-by-play updates and an in-game boxscore
Twins
Byron Buxton back in Twins lineup for final game of Kansas City series
After limping off the field following a slide in last Friday's game at Boston, Buxton is back in action this afternoon as the designated hitter.
Nation
Delta, other airlines want to bring back passengers banned over masks
Airlines have banned several thousand passengers since the pandemic started for refusing to wear masks. Now they want most of those passengers back.
Biden pledges $800M more in military aid to Ukraine
President Joe Biden on Thursday announced an additional $800 million in military aid to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion, and he warned that Congress will need to approve additional assistance.
World
Putin tries to claim Mariupol win but won't storm holdout
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the battle for Mariupol on Thursday, even as he ordered his troops not to take…