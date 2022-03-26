More from Star Tribune
Biden on Russia's Putin: 'This man cannot remain in power'
President Joe Biden on Saturday called for Russian leader Vladimir Putin's removal, saying, "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power."
Local
University of Minnesota study finds med students disproportionately come from affluent backgrounds
The findings raise key questions about the lack of socioeconomic diversity and its impact on how patients relate to doctors.
Local
Minnesota lawmakers want to ask voters to approve 25 more years of environmental fund
Lottery proceeds have supported $700 million worth of projects over the years.
Wild
Wild preview: Talbot to start in goal against Avalanche
Colorado has the NHL's best record, while Wild goalie Cam Talbot has won seven in a row, which matches the longest winning streak of his NHL career.
Local
Death of Indian family at Canadian border highlights Border Patrol's tall task in the north
Illegal immigration is a constant issue in the United States, focused on the southern border. In the north, far fewer agents patrol a vast and often treacherous landscape.