Biden launches plan to combat COVID-19 this winter
The president insisted the battle vs. COVID-19 will be through wider availability of vaccines and shots, but without new major restrictions on daily life.
Jury selection resumes Friday in Kim Potter trial with goal of seeking 2 alternates
Opening statements are expected in the trial no later than Wednesday, and the judge has raised the prospect of starting early.
Evening forecast: Low of 34; overcast with a shower in some spots
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Wolves
Just how good are these Wolves? December will tell us a lot
The days of playing lowly New Orleans, Houston and Sacramento are over for now, and the Wolves will learn much more about where they stand during a month filled with tougher foes.
Minneapolis
12 jurors now seated for Kim Potter's trial; one concerned over name disclosure but remains
One juror's name and other identifying information came out on the first day of jury selection.