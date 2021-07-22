More from Star Tribune
Biden insists U.S. 'following the science' on masks
President says his administration is following the guidance of health officials and that there's been no decision to change the COVID-19 guidance on wearing face masks.
Twins
Twins trade 'best teammate' Cruz to Tampa Bay
The slugging designated hitter probably has been the team's best player over the past three seasons.
Evening forecast: Low of 73, mostly clear, setting up a hot Friday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Wild
Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala signings remain on Wild GM Bill Guerin's to-do list
The star players are restricted free agents, and 'status quo' are the words Guerin used.
Gophers
Five takeaways from Thursday's Big Ten football media days session
Nebraska's Scott Frost expects improvement; Illinois' Bret Bielema believes he's matured as a coach.