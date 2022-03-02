More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Vikings
O'Connell wants to take 'ownership' of Vikings defense
Known as an offensive-minded coach, O'Connell is succeeding Mike Zimmer, who called the plays on defense.
Randball
NFL mock draft intrigue: Vikings at No. 12 and a first round Gopher?
While the draft is still almost two months away, Mel Kiper Jr's revised mock draft offers some interesting insights.
Gophers
Mafe, Faalele headline Gophers gearing up for NFL combine
Mafe will look to keep bolstering his stock after a strong performance at the Senior Bowl.
Gophers
Sara Scalia carves her Gophers legacy by reimagining her game
The prolific shooter enters the Big Ten tournament with a new range of experiences developed since point guard Jasmine Powell left the program.
World
Most of the world lines up against Moscow
Russian forces laid siege to two Ukrainian seaports and bombarded the second-biggest city. A huge armored column threatening Kyiv appeared stalled.