Taste Meet the unlikely inventor of the Tot Dog, one of the hottest new foods at the Minnesota State Fair
Biden forcefully defends FBI after threats
The comments came as the president laid out a $37 billion plan for addressing crime and boosting law enforcement resources.
Gophers
U volleyball takes on No. 1 Texas with Landfair back strong from injury
Taylor Landfair, the former No. 1-ranked high school recruit, was an All-Big Ten player before an abdominal tear sidelined her last year.
Politics
Minnesota Republicans carefully weigh abortion stance after Roe decision
Democrats are calling it a top issue this cycle, attacking GOP opponents in news conferences and ads.
World
The last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, dead at 91
Mikhail Gorbachev, who set out to revitalize the Soviet Union but ended up unleashing forces that led to the collapse of communism, the breakup of the state and the end of the Cold War, died Tuesday. The last Soviet leader was 91.
South Metro
Mother, daughter hospitalized after Hastings dog attack
Police intervene, fatally shoot dog.