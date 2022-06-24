More from Star Tribune
Twins
Twins shut out 1-0 by Rockies in first game of weekend series at Target Field
Two days after Minnesota's offense erupted for 10 runs in seven innings, the Twins are on a stretch of an offensive slump yet again, this time producing one run over their last 19 innings.
Politics
With Roe overturned, Minnesota abortion opponents win a long-fought battle
Activism over decades elevated the issue to a fundamental tenet of the Republican Party.
Business
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
The court stripped away women's constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans' lives after nearly a half-century.
Two killed after reported shooting at Oslo gay bar on night before Pride parade
The shooting occurred at London Pub, an LGBTQ nightclub that bills itself as "gay headquarters since 1979," Norwegian public broadcaster NRK reported.
Twins
Twins relievers at their best in 'dirty' innings
The Twins' bullpen corps takes pride in inheriting threatening situations and escaping them unscathed.