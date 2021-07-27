More from Star Tribune
Twins
With Cruz gone, Twins will divvy up DH duties
In six days since Nelson Cruz was traded to Tampa Bay, manager Rocco Baldelli has started Brent Rooker at DH three times, Josh Donaldson twice and Miguel Sano against the Tigers on Tuesday.
CDC director explains agency's new mask guidance
The agency announced new recommendations that even vaccinated people should return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.
Olympics
Alise Willoughby, St. Cloud's best on a bike, inspired by husband-coach
Sam Willoughby was one of the best in BMX before his injury. Sam and Alise together have gold in mind this week in Tokyo.
Biden: Federal worker vaccines being considered
Biden affirmed that his administration was considering mandating all federal workers to be vaccinated.
Vikings
On the NFL: Vikings coach Zimmer kept curious eye on Rodgers drama
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reported to camp on time, resetting the NFC North race after an offseason of rumors.