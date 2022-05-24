More from Star Tribune
Biden demands stricter gun laws: 'We have to act'
The president delivered an emotional call for new restrictions on firearms in addressing the nation after a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school.
Twins
Neal: New, improved Arraez indispensable to Twins' offense
Always a talented hitter, versatile infielder Luis Arraez worked hard on his conditioning and refined his batting approach with former teammate Nelson Cruz to become even more effective.
Lynx
Lynx rally in fourth quarter to top Liberty for second win this season
Four players scored in double-figures for Minnesota, led by Aerial Powers who finished with 18 points and nine rebounds.
Local
More than 300 Twin Cities high school students awarded Wallin scholarships
The scholarships is crucial aid for students from low-income families.
Vikings
Vikings' Olabisi Johnson rediscovers passion for football (and hockey)
The 2019 draft pick missed all of last season after tearing an ACL during training camp, ahead of what many predicted could be a breakout year for the wide receiver.