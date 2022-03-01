More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Towns scores 39, Wolves enjoy comfortable victory over Golden State
The Warriors didn't have enough firepower outside of Steph Curry to match up and the Wolves snapped a five-game losing streak on the tail end of back-to-backs.
Wild
Calgary torches Wild again, 5-1 at Xcel Energy Center
The Flames swept this home-and-home and sunk the Wild into a four-game losing streak. This is the longest dry spell for the Wild since a season-long five-game losing streak Dec. 11-Jan. 1.
Politics
Watch in full: Biden's State of the Union speech and the responses
President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night. The speech is set for 8 p.m. Central time.Iowa…
Biden condemns Putin in address to Congress
In his first State of the Union address, President Joe Biden has vowed to make Vladimir Putin "pay a price" for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Evening forecast: Low of 26; overcast, with a touch of freezing rain possible late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.