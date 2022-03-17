More from Star Tribune
Colleges
Two Minnesotans help lift Utah to women's NCAA tournament
Gianna Kneepkens and Jenna Johnson are the top two scorers for a Utes team that opens the tournament Friday vs. Arkansas.
St. Paul
St. Paul to hire 80 new police officers
$3.75 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice and COVID relief aid will help cover some costs.
Business
Best Buy will start hybrid work at corporate campus week of April 18
Most employees will work three days a week at the Richfield offices.
Students hold sit-in at district office on day eight of Minneapolis teachers strike; union representing food service workers announces tentative agreement
Both sides said some progress was made this week.
Local
Minnesota native is killed in Ukraine
Jimmy Hill, a psychologist and lecturer originally from Mahtomedi, was killed in an attack.