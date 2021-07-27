More from Star Tribune
Business
Supply chain issues complicate Polaris' continued growth
Polaris reports as 40% increase in second quarters sales, but said North American dealership sales were down because of low inventory.
With a labor shortage, why are so many older workers unemployed for so long?
Older workers as a group are recovering at a much slower rate than the rest of the working population.
Gophers Basketball
Totino-Grace forward becomes second Minnesota hoops senior to pick Iowa State
Demarion Watson was pursued earlier by the Gophers and made an unofficial visit this summer. He chose the Cyclones, who were winless in the Big 12 last season.
Business
Maplewood-based 3M crushes profit forecasts but warns of inflation
The manufacturer saw double-digit increases in sales and profits across the board
Vikings
Vikings assistant Dennison staying with team, agrees to virus protocols
Rick Dennison and the Vikings reached an agreement that'll keep him as an adviser amid his reported refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.