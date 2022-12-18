More from Star Tribune
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 2; bitter cold and clouds
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 21, snow showers
Skies begin to clear overnight, with cooler weather on the way Sunday. Monday may bring an inch of snow in the eastern part of the state, with a polar vortex bringing falling temperatures and the chance of 6 inches of snow midweek.
Weather
Morning forecast: 21, light snow showers
Light show showers are moving through, with winter weather advisories in effect until noon for southwest and northeast Minnesota. Much cooler air is moving in; expect a polar vortex for Christmas.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 18; cloudy with a snow shower possible
Video
Roosevelt High School's annual event delivers holiday meals to Minneapolis families
Friday marked the 52nd year of Operation Holiday Basket, Roosevelt High School's annual event to gather donations and raise money to provide families with all the fixings for a holiday meal.