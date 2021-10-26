More from Star Tribune
Police: 2 dead, 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting
A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and four injured — including a police officer — in a shooting at a shopping mall Monday in Boise, Idaho, police said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Plenty of sun with high in low 50s
The latest weather forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota
Morning forecast: Sunny with a high of 53
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota
Vigil for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
A vigil for a cinematographer who was fatally shot on a film set was held Sunday in Southern California, with attendees exchanging tearful hugs and speakers calling for heightened safety standards on film sets.