Authorities get around 500 tips on Nashville bomb
Federal agents converged Saturday on the home of a possible person of interest in the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville.
Coronavirus
Minnesota father-daughter pediatricians among first to get vaccine in Minnesota
Father-daughter doctors among first to get shot.
Sports
On the NFL: Sitting Dalvin Cook for season finale looks like best strategy for Vikings
The Vikings should make sure their injury-prone star running back is ready for 2021 by not playing him in a meaningless finale.
Sports
1960 was a most impactful year for Minnesota sports
The Twins, the Vikings and the Gophers (baseball and football) were ready to host celebrations in 2020, in honor of the huge happenings that took place in Minnesota's sports world 60 years ago. Edgerton's Dutchmen would have been extolled once again. Then came COVID-19, the 60-year celebrations were canceled, and the events of 1960 escaped tribute. Almost.
Local
Group pushes to diversify volunteering at Minnesota nonprofits
Nonprofits want to recruit more people of color, but many already help in church, school, sports.