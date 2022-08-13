More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Author Salman Rushdie attacked in New York
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
Business
125 years of Grape-Nuts: Same recipe, same taste — still no grapes or nuts
Lakeville-based Post Consumer Brands has kept the crunchy cereal largely the same to keep it on shelves for more than a century.
Business
Levin: When talking about money, many people could use a do-over
Sometimes people blurt out uncomfortable feelings about a financial situation. Here's to second chances.
Billions pour into bioplastics as markets expand, with Cargill major player
Data from i3 Connect show investment in bioplastic manufacturing reached $500 million in the first three months of 2022, exceeding the previous high of $350 million in the last quarter of 2021.
Business
Target makes strides to better serve Black customers and employees
The Minneapolis retailer hit some of its diversity goals but has work ahead to meet others.