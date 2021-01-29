More from Star Tribune
Duluth
Down the drain: Castle Danger dumps beer as it pushes to 'free the growler'
Larger breweries are prohibited from selling growlers.
Sports
Safe at home? Twins start mapping out plans for return of fans
When it comes to plans for making Target Field safe for fans this season, the Twins only have to look to their partners in St. Paul.
Austin to Nat'l Guard: Defense Dept. is behind you
New Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with the National Guard troops who have been providing security at the U.S Capitol since Jan. 6.
Biden tours vaccination site at Walter Reed
During the tour, Biden greeted staff and discussed overall vaccine procedures.
Puck Drop
NWHL adjusts schedule with team dropping out
Positive COVID-19 tests prompted the Metropolitan Riveters to pull out of the tournament. The first-place Minnesota Whitecaps will now play Saturday and Monday for playoff seeding purposes.