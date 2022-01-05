More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Attorney general vows Justice Dept. will protect voting rights
Merrick Garland's comments come as the push for a voting rights package has been stalled in the evenly split 50-50 Senate.
Vikings
Scoggins: Can the Wilfs build a new football operation? That's the big question for Vikings
It's time for the Vikings to make changes at general manager and head coach. How will the Wilfs handle that? It's the top question for the franchise.
Colleges
Minnesota's Brown brothers find great fits on opposite ends of D-I hoops
Basketball Across Minnesota: Kendall Brown is a freshman star for No. 1 Baylor. His older brother, Courtney, is redshirting at St. Thomas, new to Division I.
Wolves
Towns, Russell return from COVID-19 protocols, rejoin Timberwolves
"It was the timing that was awful," Towns said after spending Christmas and New Year's Day away from his teammates.
Wolves
Full-strength Wolves grind out 98-90 victory over Oklahoma City
A one-sided game nearly went sideways for the Wolves, who came through down the stretch and got 17 points and 16 rebounds from Karl-Anthony Towns in his return to the lineup.