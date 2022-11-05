More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Gobert placed in health and safety protocols
The Wolves center, who said he felt ill before Friday's game, now must follow an intricate series of testing rules.
Outdoors
Deer hunting group rekindles tradition repeated across Minnesota
In northwest Minnesota, wildlife sightings make good company during long hours in a tree stand on the opening day of the firearms deer season.
Gophers
Morgan injured again, Kaliakmanis leads rally as Gophers top Nebraska 20-13
Redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis replaced injured quarterback Tanner Morgan after halftime and led four Gophers scoring drives Saturday afternoon. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for two TDs in the win.
Gophers
Neal: Local Cornhuskers fans were happy, for a half, against Gophers
Lyons Pub has long been a Twin Cities destination for Nebraska football fans. "Business has picked up since the coach was fired," the bar's co-owner said.
At least 2 dead, dozens injured as tornadoes hit Texas, Oklahoma
A storm stretching from Dallas to northwest Arkansas spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding, leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Read more about the destruction here.