More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Ed Graff to leave Mpls. schools when contract expires in June
The Minneapolis superintendent informed school board members in an email, just days after the district's 28,700 student returned to class after a teachers strike that lasted nearly three weeks.
Politics
Minnesota still has billions in pandemic relief dollars to spend
American Rescue Plan money has already gone to everything from police to sewers.
St. Cloud
After record-setting trip in space, Vande Hei returns to Earth
"It's been a stressful time," said the astronaut's father, Tom Vande Hei, of Chanhassen.
Astronaut Mark Vande Hei ends spaceflight in Russian capsule
The Benilde-St. Margaret's and St. John's University grad is back on Earth after a yearlong, record-setting spaceflight.
Vikings
Patrick Peterson says he's returning to Vikings on one-year deal
The cornerback announced his signing on his "All Things Covered" podcast on Wednesday.