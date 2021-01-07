More from Star Tribune
NBA reacts to pro-Trump mob, how it was treated so differently
"Can you imagine today, if those were all Black people storming the Capitol, and what would have happened?" 76ers coach Doc Rivers said.
Video
Congress certifies Biden's electoral college win
Congress has formally validated Joe Biden's presidential election victory hours after a time-honored ceremony became a nightmare of unprecedented political terror.
AP photographers describe scene inside Capitol
Lawmakers crouched under desks and donned gas masks while police futilely tried to barricade the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Access Vikings
Roster overhaul ahead? A look at the Vikings top five free agents
The Vikings have 14 players on their current roster who could end up with other teams in 2021. Here's a look at how their five highest-profile free agents performed this season.
Politics
Biden win affirmed, Trump promises 'orderly transition'
Congress confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner early Thursday after a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a stunning attempt to overturn America's presidential election, undercut the nation's democracy and keep Trump in the White House.