AP analysis: Supreme Court justices lean toward abortion limits
After nearly two hours of arguments, all six conservative justices indicated they would uphold the Mississippi law.
St. Paul
St. Paul Port Authority seeks community voices for Hillcrest
Development officials want public input on the future of the former golf course.
Access Vikings
Podcast: Vikings trying to avoid cold start to pivotal December stretch
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday's game in Detroit, discuss Dalvin Cook's injury, Kirk Cousins-Mike Zimmer, and much more.
Coronavirus
What you need to know about COVID variants, Minnesota mask requirements and more
Advice is evolving along with the coronavirus. Here's the latest from staff and news service reports.
Local
9 jurors are now seated in Potter trial in fatal Wright shooting
The former Brooklyn Center officer intends to testify about her actions resulting in the shooting of Daunte Wright.