Sports
Ryan Jeffers' emergence gives Twins strength behind the plate
As pitchers and catchers officially report to Hammond Stadium on Thursday, no one is asking questions about the Twins catching situation.
Nation
Rush Limbaugh, voice of American conservatism, has died
Rush Limbaugh, the talk radio host who ripped into liberals and laid waste to political correctness with a gleeful malice that made him one of the most powerful voices in politics, influencing the rightward push of American conservatism and the rise of Donald Trump, died Wednesday. He was 70.
Eat & Drink
Four-star Burch is the latest high-profile Twin Cities restaurant to close
"The ongoing pandemic has made it impossible," said co-owner Isaac Becker.
Gophers Basketball
Injury issues plague Gophers basketball, going for first road win tonight
The Gophers men's basketball team is dealing with several injuries going for its first road victory Wednesday at Indiana.
Anger builds amid Texas power outages
Anger in Texas over power outages during a record winter freeze is building as millions don't have electricity or heat. Gov. Greg Abbott called for an investigation and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the crisis is a "manmade disaster."