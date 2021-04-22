Star Tribune reporter Chao Xiong interviews alternate juror Lisa Christensen who sat through the entire Derek Chauvin murder trial for the death of George Floyd before being released by the judge right before jury deliberations. She speaks about the experience and her reaction to the verdict.

