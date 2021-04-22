More from Star Tribune
Alternate juror in Chauvin trial speaks
Star Tribune reporter Chao Xiong interviews alternate juror Lisa Christensen who sat through the entire Derek Chauvin murder trial for the death of George Floyd before being released by the judge right before jury deliberations. She speaks about the experience and her reaction to the verdict.
Wild
'Hey, I'm Ian': Wild's Cole was final addition to roster but no longer an outsider
Wild defenseman Ian Cole wasted no time getting settled after being traded early in the season, and finds he's here to stay.
High Schools
Relief mixes with vigilance as state eases mask rules for outdoor youth games, practices
While concerns remain, Minnesota high school officials expressed support for no longer requiring that masks be worn during competition or practice outdoors
Sports
Sano likely headed to 10-day IL with hamstring injury; Kirilloff on the way up?
Miguel Sano strained his right hamstring during Tuesday's doubleheader against the Athletics and is expected to be replaced by top prospect Alex Kirilloff on the roster.