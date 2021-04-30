More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Vikings
'Ultimate warrior' Darrisaw ready to take off again, this time with Vikings
Little about offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw's path to the NFL has been conventional. Yet he's navigated it with surprisingly few setbacks.
Vikings
Texas A&M quarterback Mond kicks off busy third round for Vikings
GM Rick Spielman deviated from his typical course by not moving into the second round, and instead picked Texas A&M passer Kellen Mond early in the third round.
Twins
Alex Kirilloff blasts two home runs, Twins hammer Kansas City 9-1
In the midst of a slump, the Twins rookie hit shots of 394 and 415 feet.
All aboard! Biden celebrates Amtrak's 50 years
"I wouldn't have missed this for the world," Biden said about Friday's celebration.
Disneyland reopening marks California's turnaround
California's world-famous theme park reopened after an unprecedented 13-month closure.