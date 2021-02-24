More from Star Tribune
Twins
Twins spring training tickets sell out in 30 minutes
The team will allow fans to sit in pods during all 14 home games at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.
Wolves
NBA coaches association critical of Timberwolves' hiring of Finch
The organization, headed by Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, believes minority candidates were excluded in the team's short search to replace Ryan Saunders.
Afternoon forecast: 37, mix of clouds and sun, flurries overnight
Expect melting as temperatures rise, then freezing overnight, with a chance for flurries.
Wolves
Reusse: NBA stacked against 'always building' teams like the Wolves
It's cold and depressing as a lowly member of the ABA — the Always Building Association — but it seems to be the Timberwolves' destiny in the most-unforgiving of pro sports leagues.
Local
As trumpeter swans die, Minnesota lawmakers consider banning lead jigs and fishing tackle
Swans and loons die after scooping up lead sinkers