Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Politics
Pence defies Trump, says he can't reject electoral votes
Defying President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday that he does not have the power to discard electoral votes that will make Democrat Joe Biden the next president on Jan. 20.
Gophers Football
Gophers defensive tackle Noah Hickcox to transfer
The lineman played in 26 games totaling seven tackles during his Gophers career.