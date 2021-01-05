More from Star Tribune
Kamala Harris: 'We are going to be inaugurated'
U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris responded to reporters as she and husband Doug Emhoff visited a restaurant in Washington, D.C. on Monday night.
Nation
Kenosha prepares for protests as officer could face charges
Kenoshais braced for another round of protests as prosecutors prepared to announce whether they'll charge a white police officer who shot a Black man in the back, leaving him paralyzed.
Variety
The art (and science) of making outdoor ice rinks in Minnesota
Minneapolis rink-makers wield fire hoses and flood boxes, shovel ice shavings, and fight frost boils to provide smooth ice.
Vikings
Maalouf is out as Vikings' special teams coordinator
After the unit struggled this season, Coach Mike Zimmer said he'll let the two-year contract of Maalouf expire and search for a replacement.