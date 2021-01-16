More from Star Tribune
Evening video: Low of 19 with lots of clouds, setting up a quiet Sunday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Gophers
Gophers hand No. 7 Michigan its first loss in 75-57 rout
U stands tall on defense, and the Wolverines are perfect no more.
Politics
Before the Capitol riot, calls for cash and talk of revolution
A network of far-right agitators across the country spent weeks organizing and raising money for a mass action to overturn President Donald Trump's election loss.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.