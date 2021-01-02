More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Politics
Congress overrides Trump veto of defense bill
Congress has overridden President Donald Trump's veto of a defense policy bill, a first by lawmakers since he took office nearly four years ago.
Colleges
Reusse: Immediate eligibility for college hoops transfers not necessarily a good move
When transfer players are forced to sit out a year, their skills, maturity and comfort level within the new program are enhanced.