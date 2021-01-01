More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
Citing COVID, prosecutors seek 3-month delay in ex-officers' trial in George Floyd's killing
They say the trial should wait until June 7 so more people can be vaccinated.
Randball
Goodbye, 2020. What's ahead for Minnesota sports in 2021?
Let's peer into our crystal ball and answer 10 big questions looming over local sports teams in the new year.
Politics
Pence seeks dismissal of last-gasp suit aiming to overturn election
The Justice Department has asked a federal judge to dismiss a last-gasp lawsuit led by a House Republican that seeks to give Vice President Mike Pence the power to overturn the results of the presidential election won by Joe Biden when Congress formally counts the Electoral College votes next week.