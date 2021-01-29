More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Bloomington schools return to distance learning after COVID-19 outbreak
An outbreak of the virus among transportation staff forced the switch.
Puck Drop
Whitecaps thriving in Lake Placid Bubble
A week into the NWHL season in upstate New York, Minnesota has a 3-0 record and sits atop the standings. There's one big concern: Tuesday's opponent had to withdraw because of positive COVID-19 tests.
Business
Ranking the hottest housing markets in the Twin Cities
Find out how your community fared in our searchable Hot Housing Index for 2020.
Local
Lakeville school board closes some meetings to the virtual public
Board members say they are free to have more candid conversations without cameras.