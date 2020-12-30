More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Coronavirus
Minnesota prepares for next wave of COVID-19 vaccinations
Essential workers and those older than 74 will be next in line for vaccinations. Because demand far outstrips supply, the shots will continue to be rationed and the general public may not have any access until late spring or early summer.
Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley will object to certification of Biden victory
He is the first senator to make such an announcement after several House Republicans have signaled their intention to do the same.
Vikings
Vikings' Cook will not play Sunday after father's unexpected death
The running back left to be with family in Miami this week and will not be available for the season finale against the Lions in Detroit.