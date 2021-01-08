More from Star Tribune
Photography
Star Tribune photos of the year 2020
Unprecedented. Unsettled. Unreal. Adjectives describing 2020 tend toward the negative. Through it all, our photographers documented our collective upheaval and history in the making.They were unstoppable.
Politics
Pelosi seeks to curb Trump's nuclear power, plans to impeach
Democrats laid plans Friday for impeaching President Donald Trump, even as he's headed out of the White House, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she had spoken to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about preventing an "unhinged" Trump from ordering a nuclear strike in his final hours and days.
Vikings
Rookie receiver Jefferson named to All-Pro second team
After his record-breaking season, Justin Jefferson is the first Vikings rookie to earn All-Pro honors since Cordarrelle Patterson in 2013.
TV & Media
KSTP partially retracts reporter Jay Kolls' story on Capitol riot
KSTP has partially retracted a story it aired on this week's riot at the U.S. Capitol that included claims about the involvement of anti-fascist groups."On…
Local
Witnesses: Robbinsdale police shoot, kill knife-wielding man
Witnesses say the man brandished a knife following a chase by police from a nearby gas station. Video appears to show the officers walking backward with guns drawn.